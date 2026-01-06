Benedict Cumberbatch says 'The Thing with Feathers' explores the idea of male vulnerability

Mumbai, Jan 6 English actor Benedict Cumberbatch has shared that his film ‘The Thing with Feathers’, touches upon the idea of male vulnerability.

The film is an emotional gut punch wrapped in a dark, fantastical nightmare, and is adapted from Max Porter’s acclaimed novella ‘Grief Is the Thing with Feathers’. The film follows a widowed father and his two young sons as they struggle to process the sudden loss of their wife and mother, only to find their grief taking on a surreal, physical form.

Talking about how grief is portrayed, Benedict Cumberbatch said, “Max’s novel is an exceptional piece of prose. It’s lyrical, damaged, salvational, majestical, mundane, domestic, real and surreal. It is an extraordinary prism through which to reflect grief – the structure and intimacy of it. I wanted to keep Dad’s humanity. I wanted, as an actor, to be able to bring across somebody who is very human in his failings, someone who is working through things moment by moment. I think everyone in the film, from Max through to us, knows that grief is a universal experience. It’s also a very rare thing in culture to explore that through a male experience”.

He further added, “This film is important for any time, but I think it is particularly important now, because it is about the idea of male vulnerability and what it is to deal with grief and loss. It examines how we are these multifactorial strands of being, and what happens when we are blown apart by something as devastating as the loss of a significant other. The undoing that happens and how, from the ashes of that, something beautiful and honest can be rebuilt and reborn. We still live in a culture where dying, death and grief isn’t talked about all that much. It’s packed away. But, as we know, reality lives on, and it becomes a part of us. Love inevitably means loss because you can’t love something without loss. Nothing lasts forever. This is the extraordinary, haunting, beautiful and profound way to explore loss”.

The film is set to premiere in India on Lionsgate Play on January 9. The film also stars David Thewlis, Richard and Henry Boxall. Directed by Dylan Southern, the film blends intimate family drama with haunting, fantastical imagery to examine how grief reshapes identity, masculinity, and parenthood.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor