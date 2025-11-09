Benedict Cumberbatch talks about struggles of fatherhood

Los Angeles, Nov 9 English actor Benedict Cumberbatch has shed light on his secret "struggle" as he laid bare his family life. The actor is best known for his work but is also open about the realities of being a dad.

The actor is dad to three sons, ages ten, eight and six, with his wife Sophie Hunter, reports ‘Mirror.co.uk’.

His latest project is the new film ‘The Thing With Feathers’ where he plays a struggling dad. Away from his usual big budget movies, the project is an independent film.

As per ‘Mirror.co.uk’, the movie follows a father and two sons as they struggle to cope with the sudden loss of their wife and mother.

The three are attempting to move on with their lives while dealing with grief which is depicted as a large crow. Benedict said he used his experience as a dad in order to play his new role. However, this wasn't without its difficulties as he said the job was a very emotional one.

Speaking to The Times, the actor explained that there were a lot of tears shed in the making of the film. He said, "My costume was covered in tears. There were so many costume changes. It’s the unexpected things which make you cry, which is so true to grief”.

He added that as someone who boarded at all-boys school Harrow, he is feeling the impact of growing up without girls and women around him. "I’m still struggling in ways I wouldn’t if I’d had sisters my age or been in a co-ed school. It’s b*******”, he said.

"Because boys and girls mature at different times, so they have to be focused on what? Results-based educational needs? Who gives a f*** what GCSEs and A-levels you get, unless it’s somehow important for your pupillage or whatever. Rant rant rant”, he added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor