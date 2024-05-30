Bengal Ration Distribution Case: ED Summons Popular Bollywood Actress Rituparna Sengupta

On Thursday, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) issued a summons to popular Bengali film actress Rituparna Sengupta for interrogation in connection with the multi-crore ration distribution scam in West Bengal. Sources revealed that Sengupta has been asked to appear at the ED’s office at the central government office (CGO) complex in Salt Lake, located on the northern outskirts of Kolkata, on June 5 – a day after the results of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls are announced. Details on how the actress is linked to the ration distribution case remain undisclosed.

This is not the first time Sengupta has been summoned by ED officials. In 2019, she was called in connection with the multi-crore Rose Valley chit fund scam in West Bengal. During that period, she was interrogated regarding her involvement in several entertainment ventures of the Rose Valley Group, in which she also starred in some films produced by the group. Investigations indicated that these films were financed using money laundered by the Rose Valley Group through its multi-level marketing schemes, which falsely promised investors lucrative returns. In the same year, the ED also summoned popular Bengali film actor Prosenjit Chatterjee in relation to the same case.



One of the most successful actresses of Bengali cinema, she rode the crest of her box office success in the late 1990s.She has won a National Award, two Filmfare Awards, four BFJA Awards and four Anandalok Awards. Initially promoted as the carbon copy of Satabdi Roy, Sengupta made her screen debut opposite Kushal Chakraborty in the Bengali fantasy TV series Shwet Kapot (1989) directed by the latter and broadcast on DD Bangla.She made her big screen debut opposite Bijay Mohanty in the Odia film Kotia Manish Gotiye Jaga (1991) directed by Vijay Bhaskar.Throughout her career, she featured in a host of National Award-winning Bengali films such as Shwet Patharer Thala (1992), Lathi (1996), Dahan (1997), Paromitar Ek Din, (2000), Mondo Meyer Upakhyan (2002) and Anuranan (2006).She made her Bollywood debut with Partho Ghosh's Teesra Kaun (1994).