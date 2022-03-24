Bengali actor Abhishek Chatterjee dies at 58 of suspected heart attack

Noted Bengali actor Abhishek Chatterjee died in the early hours of Thursday at his residence in Kolkata following a massive cardiac arrest. He was 58 and is survived by his wife and daughter. Chatterjee, 58, had complained of uneasiness in the stomach on Wednesday during the shooting of a non-fiction show and was later administered saline at his Prince Anwar Shah Road residence. Abhishek Chatterjee was one of the leading men of Bengali film industry in the late 80s and early 90s.

Beginning his film journey with Path Bhola, directed by Tarun Majumdar, in the year 1986, Abhishek went on to act in several blockbuster Bengali movies. Some of his most well known movies are Bariwali and Dahan--both directed by Rituparna Sengupta. His commercial successes includes Sangharsho, Lathi, Bhai Amar Bhai. He was also a known face in Bengali tele-serials. Condoling his death, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee tweeted: "Sad to know of the untimely demise of our young actor Abhishek Chatterjee. Abhishek was talented and versatile in his performances, and we shall miss him. It is a great loss for TV serials and our film industry. My condolences to his family and friends".

