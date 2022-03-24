Bengali actor Abhishek Chatterjee pass away, Mamata Banerjee condoles death

Bengali television actor Abhishek Chatterjee passed away on Thursday, Cheif Minister Mamata Banerjee condoled on the actor's death, Banerjee wrote, “Sad to know of the untimely demise of our young actor Abhishek Chatterjee. Abhishek was talented and versatile in his performances, and we shall miss him. It is a great loss for TV serials and our film industry. My condolences to his family and friends.”

The reports stated that Chatterjee passed away at his residence in Kolkata, while the reason is still yet to know. Bharat Kal told Anandbazar Patrika that the actor was ill during his shooting in a reality show “Abhishek first fell ill on Tuesday due to food poisoning. He was taken home after shooting for a while in that condition. He also came to shoot the reality show ‘Smart Pair’ of Star Jalsa on Wednesday. His blood pressure suddenly dropped to 60. He was immediately given black coffee. We sent him back around 2.30 pm. That was our last meeting,” he said.

Chatterjee made his debut with the film Pathbhola, he also worked in other films like Surer Akashe, Ora Charjon, Arjun Aamar Naam, Tumi Koto Sundar, Toofan, Maryada, Amar Prem, Papi, Sabuj Saathi, Haraner Nat Jamai, Mayer Anchal, among others. Apart from this he also worked in television.