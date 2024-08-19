Bengali artists hold protest demanding justice in Kolkata rape-murder case

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], August 19 : Demanding justice, prominent artists of the Bengal music industry on Monday protested against the alleged rape and murder of a trainee doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

Several artists including actor Saheb Chatterjee, radio personality Mir Afsar Ali and others on Monday evening came on the streets to express their outrage on the matter.

https://x.com/ANI/status/1825568916871262539

Speaking to ANI, actor-singer Saheb Chatterjee expressed his feelings.

He said, "Bring the culprits in front of everyone and give them maximum punishment which will remain as an example that in future people will think twice before doing such act. This is such a big issue. This is not only India or Kolkata's issue but international issue. We are here to protest and demand justice. We need complete justice, we don't want half truth."

Singer Soumyojit stated, "We have become so eager for justice and we want this system to change. May we all get justice. We artists today are here to protest and demand things in our own ways."

Radio personality Mir Afsar Ali added, "People has forced us to come on roads. Here we all are artists and we are associated with the creative field. We want to express our feelings after witnessing such a case. We want to tell that we are also humans. We can't function when there is so much disturbance around us. If anybody takes action or not, I think it's our duty to raise our voice."

On August 9, a postgraduate trainee doctor was allegedly raped and murdered on duty at RG Kar Medical College in Kolkata, which has led to nationwide strikes and civil societies and doctors across States protested against the incident and demanded severe punishment to the accused persons and sought safety and security for themselves. The Kolkata Police arrested a civic volunteer the next day in this connection.

Calcutta High Court directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to take over the investigation, after expressing a lack of satisfaction with the Kolkata Police.The investigation into the case is progressing, with the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) employing advanced techniques such as 3D laser mapping of the emergency ward where the crime took place. Additionally, the CBI has conducted psychological evaluations of the primary suspect.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court of India has also taken note of the case, with Chief Justice DY Chandrachud leading a bench that will hear the matter on August 20.

In Delhi, doctors from Maulana Azad Medical College and resident doctors from the Northern Railway Central Hospital protested outside Nirman Bhawan.

Similar demonstrations occurred in Chandigarh, where PGIMER doctors also protested. Mumbai saw protests at Azad Maidan organised by doctors and locals.

In Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, doctors and medical students from King George's Medical University tied 'black Rakhi' to demand justice in the Kolkata rape-murder case.

On August 18, football fans protested near Salt Lake Stadium, resulting in the cancellation of the Durand Cup match between Mohun Bagan and East Bengal. In Kolkata, junior doctors and students continued their protests at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor