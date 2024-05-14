Bengali film 'Joyguru' based on Parvathy Baul's life heads for Cannes film market

Mumbai, May 14 Bengali actor-director Soumyajit Majumdar is heading to the Cannes Film Market with his film ‘Joyguru’. The film showcases the life of the Baul folk singer Parvathy Baul. Parvathy has performed in more than 40 countries.

The film also marks an international collaboration with Indo-USA-UK-France co-production. It is currently in the final stages of scripting.

Baul, which is recognised by UNESCO as the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity, is an old spiritual tradition of song and dance (Bhakti Yogic parampara) originating from undivided Bengal. It has inspired artists like Rabindranath Tagore, Bob Dylan and Allen Ginsberg.

Talking about the film, Soumyajit Majumder said; "This is not only a film, this is my prayer. It’s been almost two years since I have been researching for this film. Baul is a global phenomenon, however, in India Baul is misrepresented and often identified only as folk music. Parvathy ji's life is testimony to the fact that the spiritual power of Baul can transform lives. The film is based on her life journey but this won't be a biopic.”

The principal photography on the film will begin in 2025 with cinematographer Ravi Verman capturing the story through his lens.

Parvathy shared: “For over a year Soumyajit has done a lot of hard work in researching and preparing for this story and I appreciate his commitment and sincerity for this purpose. It's not an endeavour to tell the story about yet another individual's life. Right from the start, the goal is clear to serve this beautiful, age-old, timeless spiritual tradition of Baul. It ought to be essentially seva (selfless service) offering to all the Baul masters and the tradition. It is also the most appropriate time to bring Baul wisdom to the wider audience via this medium for I have conviction in the central message of this path that has profound healing and transformational touch.”

The film is produced by California-based producers Aniruddha and Aparna Dasgupta (Adited Motion Pictures - USA/India) along with Soumyajit Majumdar’s LOK Arts Collective (India/UK). It is co-produced by Munsur Ali (Chairman - London City Corporation Culture and Heritage, Founder-Director Moringa Studios) and Paris-based Chayan Sarkar ( Ambassador of the city of Toulouse, France).

