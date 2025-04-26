Bengaluru Resonates with Soul-Stirring Melodies of Music as it hosts Lokmat Sur Jyotsna National Music Awards

The Garden City of Bengaluru was resonated with the soul-stirring melodies of Indian music as it hosted the 12th edition of the Lokmat Sur Jyotsna National Music Awards at the Prestige Centre for Performing Arts, Konanakunte, here on Friday.

The Legend Award was conferred on renowned classical and playback singer Padma Shri Kavita Krishnamurti Subramaniam while Padma Shri Ricky Kej, internationally acclaimed composer and three-time Grammy Award winner, was honoured with the Icon Award.

The awards, instituted in memory of founder of Lokmat Sakhi Manch and music connoisseur Jyotsna Darda, were presented at the hands of renowned violinist and composer Padma Vibhushan Dr L Subramaniam, chairman of editorial board of Lokmat Media Group and former member of Rajya Sabha Dr Vijay Darda, Khushboo Goyal of Karnataka State Industrial Development Corporation, Addl Director General of Police, Karnataka, Sunil Agarwal, jury members - classical scholar Shashi Vyas and music expert and composer Gauri Yadwadkar.

The event was not just about accolades; it was a celebration in every sense. The stage came alive with dynamic performances by the Sur Jyotsna Band , featuring talented past awardees Mehtab Ali, Hargun Kaur, Prathamesh Laghate, Anjali Gaikwad, Shikhar Naad Qureshi, Ramakant Gaikwad, Shadaj Godkhindi and Ojas Adhiya.

Their performances, blending classical, contemporary, and fusion genres, captivated the Bengaluru audience and underlined the versatility and depth of India’s young musical talent.

At the outset, two-minute silence was observed to pay tribute to the tourists who lost their lives in a terrorist attack at Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir.

Guests and dignitaries from different fields graced the occasion. They included international badminton player Trupti Murgunde, director of International Association for Human Values Krishnan Nurni, CEO of Narayana Netralaya Group Capt S K Mittal, Ch. Mohan Krishna from Art of Living, Kapil Ingle and Udayan Deshpande from 'Bangalore Marathi', Abhijeet Naimpalli, Rajee Mittal, Dr. Sachin Jadhav, Dr. Swati Jadhav, Shreyansh and Trupti Duggar and Swati Tayal.

