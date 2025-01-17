Benji Madden congratulates Cameron Diaz on her return to screen, says "This is my queen"

Washington [US], January 17 : As Cameron Diaz has returned to acting after a brief hiatus with 'Back In Action', her husband and musician Benji Madden has all the praises for her.

He took to his Instagram handle to share a photo of the couple, celebrating both their 10th wedding anniversary and Diaz's recent return to movies.

"This is my QUEEN" Benji wrote, adding, "I celebrate this BAD ASS WOMAN. Wife, Mommy, friend, partner, Boss, and lover. We just hit 10 YEARS married on January 5th and every year only gets more fulfilling," reported People.

"It's special. Never perfect - always real - always reliable. Every day getting to have my best friend with me ride or die ... what a beautiful life - I am GRATEFUL!!!," he added while reflecting on his relationship.

The musician, who shares daughter Raddix, 5, and her younger brother, Cardinal, with Diaz also praised the actress's new film 'Back in Action', her first since 2014's Annie.

"ANOTHER MiLESTONE happening TOMORROW!!!" Benji added. "We are SO happy to see you ... BACK IN ACTION!! ... Congrats baby!!@camerondiaz GO watch it on @netflix," according to People.

Along with their picture together, he also posted a stunning picture of his wife in a silver dress, reported People.

'Back in Action' tells the story of two former CIA spies, Emily (Cameron Diaz) and Matt (Jamie Foxx), who left their careers to start a family. However, their peaceful life is interrupted when their secret identities are exposed, pulling them back into the dangerous world of espionage.

The film, directed by Seth Gordon of Horrible Bosses fame, also features Glenn Close, Kyle Chandler, Andrew Scott, McKenna Roberts, Rylan Jackson, and Jamie Demetriou. Gordon has co-written the film with Brendan O'Brien.

The action-comedy also marks Cameron Diaz's return to acting after an eight-year hiatus. She was last seen in 2014's 'Annie', where she also starred alongside Jamie Foxx. Diaz's return to the screen was announced in June 2022, and filming for 'Back in Action' began in December of the same year, continuing through January 2024.

The film also marks the third collaboration between Diaz and Foxx, following 1999's Any Given Sunday and Annie. Diaz is set to follow up her role in Back in Action with a part in Jonah Hill's upcoming film Outcome.

'Back in Action' is available on Netflix.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor