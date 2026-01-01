Berlin Film Festival unveils new titles featuring Charli XCX, Ethan Hawke, Isabelle Huppert

Washington, DC [US], January 14 : The Berlin International Film Festival has announced a fresh set of titles for its upcoming edition, adding star power and genre variety to the Berlinale 2026 lineup. The 76th Berlin Film Festival is scheduled to take place from February 12 to 22, with several high-profile premieres set to screen in its out-of-competition and curated sections, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The newly revealed lineup includes films spanning horror, science fiction, drama and music-focused narratives. Among the highlights in the Berlinale Specials section are the international premiere of The Only Living Pickpocket in New York, directed by Noah Segan and starring John Turturro and Steve Buscemi. The section will also feature European premieres, including The Weight, directed by Padraic McKinley and starring Ethan Hawke and Russell Crowe, and Gore Verbinski's sci-fi comedy Good Luck, Have Fun, Don't Die, starring Sam Rockwell, Juno Temple, and Zazie Beetz, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The Panorama section will showcase several films driven by feminist perspectives. These include Sami choreographer Elle Sofe Sara's debut film, Arru, Iranian activist and filmmaker Mahnaz Mohammadi's drama, Roya, and Olive Nwosu's debut feature, Lady. Pop music star Charli XCX also makes a notable appearance in Aidan Zamiri's The Moment, described as a mockumentary that blends themes of self-empowerment with a meta-commentary on the music industry, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Veteran South Korean filmmaker Hong Sangsoo will return to the Berlinale with Geunyeoga doraon nal, which offers a reflective take on the acting profession.

One of the most anticipated additions is The Blood Countess, a horror-mystery thriller starring French cinema icon Isabelle Huppert as a 16th-century vampire. Directed by acclaimed German filmmaker Ulrike Ottinger, the film revisits the legend of Hungarian Countess Elizabeth Bathory. The cast also includes Birgit Minichmayr, Lars Eidinger, Thomas Schubert and Andre Jung. The screenplay is co-written by Ottinger and Nobel Prize-winning author Elfriede Jelinek.

The Berlin Film Festival is expected to announce its complete lineup on January 20, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor