"Best Boyfriend Ever": Ranbir recreates Alia's iconic pose from 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'

The trailer of actress Alia Bhatt's upcoming movie 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' has been released yesterday (Friday). Her fans have loved the trailer. Along with the fans, her boyfriend actor Ranbir Kapoor (Ranbir Kapoor) also liked the trailer.

After the release of Alia's Gangubai Kathiawadi trailer on Friday, Ranbir Kapoor was pictured in Mumbai, where he was asked by the paparazzi how he liked the trailer of girlfriend Alia Bhatt's new film Gangubai Kathiawadi. Responding to which, he recreated Alia's iconic pose from the film and did the namaste pose. A few hours later, Alia Bhatt posted a collage of her and Ranbir Kapoor doing the same pose on her Instagram story and she rote: "Best boyfriend ever."

‘Gangubai Kathiyawadi’ directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali will be released in theaters on February 25. ‘Gangubai Kathiyawadi’ was earlier scheduled to release on February 18, but its release was postponed by a week. Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film will have its world premiere at the 72nd Berlin International Film Festival. Alia's movie will be released in cinemas on February 25.