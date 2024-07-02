'Best Christmas Pageant Ever' trailer debuts, featuring Judy Greer, Pete Holmes

Washington [US], July 2 : Dallas Jenkins, creator of the acclaimed biblical series 'The Chosen', has unveiled the first trailer for his latest directorial project, 'Best Christmas Pageant Ever'.

The Lionsgate holiday film is set to hit theatres on November 8, promising a heartwarming story just in time for the festive season, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Starring Judy Greer in the lead role as Grace Bradley, the film follows her character's journey as she volunteers to direct her church's annual Christmas pageant.

However, her initial enthusiasm soon turns into a challenge when she realises that the participation of the mischievous Herdman children threatens to disrupt the entire event.

In the trailer, Greer's character confronts the chaos with determination, asserting, "Jesus was born for the Herdmans as much as he was for us. We'd be missing the whole point of the story if we turn them away."

Directed by Jenkins from a script co-written with Platte F. Clark, Darin McDaniel, and Ryan Swanson, 'Best Christmas Pageant Ever' is based on Barbara Robinson's beloved 1972 book of the same name, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

The film also stars Pete Holmes, Molly Belle Wright, and Lauren Graham in key roles.

Reflecting on his approach to faith-based storytelling in Hollywood, Jenkins shared his perspective with The Hollywood Reporter, "If we believe faith is relevant in the culture, then what's stopping us from making things like others do in Hollywood who have their own message or agenda? The best filmmakers are personal and have a voice. I thought, 'Well, what's wrong with me having my voice?'"

The project boasts a production team including producers Kevin Downes, Jon Erwin, Andrew Erwin, Darin McDaniel, Chet Thomas, and Daryl Lefever, all contributing to bringing this heartwarming holiday tale to the big screen.

