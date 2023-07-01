"Best co-star": Ameesha Patel shares her working experience with Sunny Deol in 'Gadar 2'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 1 : Actor Ameesha Patel talked about sharing screen space with Sunny Deol in 'Gadar 2', saying the chemistry between the two characters played by them is "magical".

She said, "A deep link between Sakeena (Ameesha Patel) and Tara(Sunny Deol) and the family elevates 'Gadar 2' to a new level. This bond is amazing, and everyone will adore them because of the family's love and togetherness. Still more. Sunny's action is fantastic, and the music and emotions will appeal to everyone's emotions."

Ameesha added, "Sunny is the best co-star I have ever worked with."

She continued, "Tara and Sakeena chemistry is real and magical and we hope audiences give them the same love the way they had loved them in 'Gadar'."

Earlier, she also tweeted about her role after a still from the film which shows Sunny Deol with folded hands in front of a grave. Seeing the same, many assumed that it was of Sakeena and were upset thinking that her character was dying.

She tweeted, "Hey all my lovely fans!! Too many of u have been concerned n worried with this shot from GADAR 2 thinking it's SAKINA who is dead !! Well it's not !! Who it is I can't say but it's not SAKINA !! So pls don't WORRY !! love u all"

The teaser of 'Gadar 2,' hints that the story begins right from where the story ended in 'Gadar: Ek Prem Katha' and the fans could also hear a sad version of the song 'Ghar Aaja Pardesi'.

The film's portrayal of the partition of India and its impact on people's lives struck a chord with the audience. The epic tale of patriotism, love and sacrifice of Tara and Sakeena broke multiple records back in 2001 and now the makers are all set to entertain the audiences with the second instalment of the film.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor