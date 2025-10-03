"Best for his best": Athiya Shetty beams with pride as KL Rahul scores century in Ahmedabad Test

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], October 3 : Actor Athiya Shetty expressed her pride and admiration for her husband and cricketer KL Rahul after he scored his first Test century on Indian soil after nine years on Friday.

She took to Instagram and shared a picture of KL celebrating his century against the West Indies in Ahmedabad. What made the post more special was Athiya's caption.

"The best for his best," she wrote.

Have a look at Athiya's post here.

The post quickly gained attention from fans and followers, highlighting the celebratory mood surrounding Rahul's landmark achievement.

After smashing 100, KL Rahul marked the feat with a fresh celebration by raising his bat and following it up with a playful whistle gesture.

During the match at the Narendra Modi stadium, KL scored a rock-solid 100 in 197 balls, with 12 fours. He could not convert it into a big one as he was dismissed by Jomel Warrican in the first over after the lunch break.

He had last managed a century at home soil against England in December 2016 at Chennai, scoring 199.

This is the fourth-longest an Indian has had to wait between two centuries at home, with Ravichandran Ashwin's wait at 36 innings being the longest. 3211 days gap between the first and second Test hundred at home for KL Rahul - it is the longest such gap for an Indian batter between two centuries at home.

This year officially marks KL at his best in Tests, with 649 runs in seven matches and 13 innings at an average of 54.08, with three centuries and two fifties and a best score of 137.

His best Test series outing also came this year against England in the UK, ending the five-match series as the third-highest run-getter with 532 runs in 10 innings at an average of 53.20, with two centuries and two fifties.

At the end of the first session on day two, India was 218/3, with KL (100*) and Jurel (14*) unbeaten.

