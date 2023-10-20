'Best Thing on Earth': Keke Palmer shares adorable picture of her son Leo

Illinois [US], October 20 : American actress and singer Keke Palmer shared adorable pictures of her seven-month-old son Leo, reported People.

"Slide for the best thing on EARTH, you're welcome," Palmer, who shares Leo with Darius Jackson, wrote in her caption.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CykSBa1rcvk/

The actress was seen winking at the camera in the opening image of her post while sporting stylish smokey eye makeup and a sleek black turtleneck top, but the rest of her carousel focused on one child, little Leo.

Leo appeared in the second shot sporting a yellow onesie and a sleepy expression, and in the third image of the carousel, the young child was seen reaching out towards the camera and he looked cute in an adult-sized baseball cap worn backwards.

The following image showed Palmer's son appearing to be having a good time while relaxing on the couch as he leaned back and smiled a little.

Other pics included a serious-looking close-up snap of the little boy wearing a cute patterned outfit, a shot of him sitting on a green chair sporting a beaming smile and an image where he had his little hand raised as he looked up at the camera while sitting on an adult's lap.

The actress ended the post with a light-hearted selfie in which she could be seen laying back and having her face painted by what appeared to be numerous hands.

Many of Palmer's followers couldn't help but gush about her son in the comment section. "Girl don't let NOBODYYY tell you he ain't your twin," one person said, while another added, "he's so freaking adorable."

Actress Viola Davis also commented, writing, "Cutie PIE!!!!."

Last month, ahead of the Black Magic Reimagined conference, which took place in Dallas on October 1, Palmer spoke about the advice she would give to other single moms.

"Man, continue to fill your cup and do the things that make you happy. I think that's the main thing because that's going to propel you to give the energy that you need to do all that it takes to be the mother to that child," the actress said in late September.

"Don't be afraid to make the hard decisions that could seem selfish to someone, but ultimately are allowing you to be able to show up in the way you need to for your kid. If Mama's not right, then baby can't be right, you know what I mean?" she added, reported People.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor