BET issues apology to Usher for 'technical glitch' during his speech at awards ceremony

Washington [US], July 2 : BET has issued an apology to Usher following a technical glitch that marred portions of his acceptance speech for the Lifetime Achievement Award at the BET Awards on Sunday night.

Usher, a celebrated figure in the music industry with three decades of influence, was honoured at the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles.

The highlight of the evening was marred when a significant part of his heartfelt 13-minute speech got muted due to what BET described as an "audio malfunction," according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The R&B superstar, visibly moved by the tribute and performances of his hits by contemporary artists, took the stage to accept the prestigious accolade.

However, according to The Hollywood Reporter, as he delved into an impassioned reflection on his career and personal journey, the audience and viewers at home were deprived of hearing some of his most poignant moments due to the technical issue.

A spokesperson for BET conveyed their remorse over the incident in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter, "Celebrating global icon Usher on our stage with a star-studded tribute and having him accept his award with a heartfelt speech was an honour. Due to an audio malfunction during the live telecast, portions of his speech were inadvertently muted. We extend our sincere apologies to Usher, as we couldn't be more grateful for his participation in culture's biggest night."

Despite the setback during the live broadcast, BET assured fans that they could view the unedited version of Usher's speech on their platforms and during the encore airing of the ceremony on BET.

During his acceptance speech, Usher shared candid insights into his journey, including personal challenges and the support he received from influential figures in the music industry.

Removing his glasses to emphasise his sincerity, he urged forgiveness and resilience in the face of adversity.

"We gotta be willing to forgive. We gotta be willing to be open," Usher declared passionately to the crowd, adding, "I'm telling you you're standing before a man who had to forgive a man who never showed up, ever, and look at what I made with it."

The audience responded with applause as Usher underscored the human spirit's capacity for growth and creativity despite personal setbacks.

The incident sparked immediate reactions on social media, with fans expressing disappointment over the muted portions of Usher's speech during the live broadcast.

Many praised Usher's resilience and his message of forgiveness and perseverance.

