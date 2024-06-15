"Beti ka naam kya rakha?": Varun Dhawan's fans demand for his daughter's pics

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 15 : As Varun Dhawan dropped a series of dapper pictures of himself, fans started demanding to see the first picture of his newborn daughter.

Varun on Saturday, took to his Instagram account to share a series of pictures.

In the first picture, the Bhediya actor can be seen in a white tee, sitting in the driver's seat, about to step out of the car.

In the second picture, he can be seen smiling at the camera while holding a pack of popcorn.

His fans immediately flooded the comments section with praise, calling him the 'hottest dad' with fire and heart emojis.

Others eagerly asked when they would see pictures of his daughter and inquired about her well-being.

"Varun, when can we see the first pic of our princess?" asked one fan. Another inquired, "How's the babygirl?" Yet another wondered, "Did Joey meet his little sister?"

Meanwhile, on the work front, Varun will be seen in the upcoming action thriller film 'Baby John'.'Baby John' is directed by A Kaleeswaran. Atlee is presenting the film in association with Jio Studios and Cine1 Studios.

He will also be seen in the Indian adaptation of the Hollywood series 'Citadel' opposite actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

It is an Indian adaptation of the Russo Brothers' series of the same name. Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden headlined the international version.

The release date of the Indian version of Citadel is awaited. Raj and DK have created the Indian version. He also has 'Sunny Sanskari ki Tulsi Kumari' in his kitty.

