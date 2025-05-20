“Better Half Received It for Me”: Kunal Kemmu Wins Best Debut Director, Soha Accepts Award

Actor-turned-director Kunal Kemmu has made an unforgettable mark with his directorial debut Madgaon Express. The film, a coming-of-age comedy set against the backdrop of a nostalgic Goan trip gone hilariously wrong, struck a chord with audiences and critics alike. With its sharp writing, vibrant characters, and heartfelt storytelling, Madgaon Express announced Kemmu as a filmmaker to watch out for. From fans celebrating the film’s fresh narrative to critics applauding its breezy tone and emotional depth, the film has garnered praise from all quarters.

Now, that overwhelming love has translated into accolades. Kunal Kemmu was recently honoured with the Best Debut Director award at the Zee Cine Awards. Though he couldn’t attend the ceremony due to work commitments, his wife Soha Ali Khan accepted the award on his behalf. Taking to Instagram to share the news, Kunal wrote, “Thank you @zeecineawards for honouring me as the Best Debut Director for Madgaon Express... sorry I couldn't be there due to work commitments but had my better half receive it for me.” He went on to dedicate the win to the team behind the film, adding, “This one is for the entire team that went behind making it a reality and the audiences and the critics for giving it so much love. I feel humbled and grateful. As you can see the trophy is a hit with all ages and some other species as well.”

As he basks in the success of his first outing as director, fans won’t have to wait too long to see what Kunal Kemmu does next. Buzz is, he’s already working on his next directorial and is currently shooting for a new acting project the details of which are under wraps.