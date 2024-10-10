"Better than the first one," says Barun Sobti on 'Kohrra' season 2

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 10 : Barun Sobti, the heartthrob of Indian television, has been winning hearts for 15 years with his versatile performances. From becoming a household name with his role as Arnav Singh Raizada in 'Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon' to now making waves on OTT platforms, Barun has always been a fan favourite.

The actor, who made a successful shift to OTT platforms, recently spoke about his excitement for the upcoming second season of his hit series 'Kohrra' in an interview with ANI.

Speaking about the second season of "Kohrra", Barun revealed that he is excited for fans to see the second season, which he feels is even "better" than the first.

"You know, this happened with the first season of Asur. We did really well. And then when I read the second season, I was like, this is better than the first one. And that hardly happens with shows. And I think Kohrra was phenomenal in the way it was received, creatively. I think the first season was great, but I think the second one is a little better. That's all I can say," he said.

Barun also shared how grateful he feels for the continued love he receives from fans for 'Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon' even 13 years later. He called the show special for its excellent writing and bold storytelling, and also called it "ahead of its time."

"I mean, for the love that you get, you can't feel anything but grateful. Otherwise, you are a pest, according to me. But the continued love also, there must be a reason behind it. It stood the test of time. It was very good writing, that show. You know, it was ahead of its time, I thought. And it was audacious, like I said, the kind of things I want to be a part of. So, there's a reason people still love it," he shared.

Barun will be next seen in 'Raat Jawaan Hai' which is set to premiere on Sony Liv on October 11.

The show also features Anjali Anand, and Priya Bapat and is a story that brings out the challenges of parenthood.

Produced by Yamini Pictures Private Limited, the series promises viewers a fresh perspective on friendship, parenthood, and the challenges of modern life infused with moments of warmth and camaraderie. The show is expected to be a delightful mix of humor, drama and heartfelt moments.

