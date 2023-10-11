Betting app's new Bollywood connection revealed: Suniel Shetty, Sanjay Dutt under ED scanner

In light of recent developments and the ownership by the Mahadev App Company, which has garnered attention due to issues related to betting, and the involvement of Bollywood celebrities, another app has now come under the scrutiny of the Enforcement Directorate (ED). This investigation pertains to the success party of the app, which included prominent actors such as Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty, and numerous other Bollywood celebrities.

The app in question is named the 'Lion Book App,' and similar to the Mahadev app, it is involved in betting activities in both India and Pakistan. The promoters of the Mahadev App Company, Saurabh Chandrakar and Ravi Uppal, appointed an individual named Hitesh Khushlani as the promoter of the new app. However, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has received information suggesting that both Chandrakar and Uppal are engaged in direct transactions behind the scenes. Consequently, they are now under the ED's scrutiny.

The app's success celebration occurred at a luxurious hotel in Dubai in September of the previous year. The enforcement agency has thus far seized assets valued at Rs 417 crore related to the attendance of actors such as Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty, Daisy Shah, and Sofi Chaudhary at the party. Additionally, a lookout notice has been issued for Saurabh Chandrakar and Ravi Uppal. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) suspects that these two individuals may have been involved in the creation of additional websites and apps as part of their activities.

Last week Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with an online betting case. Several Bollywood actors and singers are under the probe agency's scanner for their involvement in the Mahadev online betting case. The Enforcement Directorate is also probing their attendance at the wedding and success party of Mahadev app promoter, Sourabh Chandrakar, in UAE, in February this year.