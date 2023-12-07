"Betty cooper has my heart": Janhvi lauds sister Khushi's 'The Archies' role

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 7 : Actor Janhvi Kapoor, who is the biggest cheerleader and doting sister to Khushi, shared a sweet note for her after the release of Zoya Akhtar's 'The Archies'.

Janhvi took to Instagram story and shared a poster of the film along with a message.

The post read, "Magic today at 1:30 pm only on (netflix_ This beautiful nostalgic world that @zoieakhtar has created. @khushi05k i would always go up in arms if anyone ever hurt you but I think I'd do even more for Betty cooper, she has my heart. And it's only because of the warmth, honesty and charm that you've given her..."

She also lauded Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda and other star cast.

"...@suhanakhan2 how fun are you as Ronnie | sparkling on screen and dancing like a dream. @vedangraina the most James dean-esque screen personality I know. How easy, effortless and magnetic.@mihirahuja comic timing is that of a veteran! #agasteya congratulations on such a confident, natural and charming performance! The ladies better be prepared.@yuvrajmenda thank yaaawww for being cute as a button, and making my heart go out to you! @dotandthesyllables can Ethel be my bestfriend??? You were so real and so good!!Congratulations to all of you! The world is yours," Janhvi continued.

Boney Kapoor on Wednesday praised his daughter Khushi and said that it has taken him to his "school days".

He took to his Instagram handle and lauded work of Zoya Akhtar.

"Took me back to my school days when Archie's comics were every youngster's favorite past time, the world created by Zoya takes you back to the past, every actor is perfectly cast, the songs are absolutely in tune with Archie's world, the entire crew needs to be complimented, @netflix_in team included for their marketing & choosing to do this project & giving it all. Throughly enjoyed the film, will watch the film again and again just like the one issue of comic I read multiple times till the new issue was out."

Helmed by Zoya Akhtar, the film marks the acting debut of Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda and Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan.

'The Archies', a coming-of-age musical, follows the lives of Archie, Betty, Veronica, Jughead, Reggie, Ethel and Dilton takes audiences to the fictional hilly town of Riverdale. The film explores friendship, freedom love, heartbreak and rebellion.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Janhvi will be next seen in 'Mr and Mrs Maahi' alongside actor RajKummar Rao.

Earlier, Dharma Productions took to their official Instagram and announced the new release date.

Along with the post, they wrote, "Two hearts chasing one dream & it's just pitch-er perfect! The field is set for #MrAndMrsMahi, coming to cinemas on 19th April 2024."

'Mr and Mrs Mahi' is a sports drama. The film marks Janhvi and RajKummar's second collaboration after 'Roohi'. The film is directed by Sharan Sharma, who made his directorial debut with 'Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl'.

Janhvi will also be seen in the Pan-India film 'Devara' along with Jr NTR and Saif Ali Khan.

