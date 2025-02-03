Beyonce announces city stops for her 2025 Cowboy Carter Tour

Washington [US], February 3 : Global star Beyonce, who created history at the 2025 Grammy Awards by winning Album of the Year for 'Cowboy Carter', has revealed the cities she will be performing for her recently announced Cowboy Carter Tour.

Taking to her Instagram handle, she confirmed after the award ceremony that she will be travelling to Los Angeles, Chicago, London, New York, Paris, Washington D.C., Atlanta, Las Vegas and her hometown of Houston, reported People.

The city names were displayed in a retro poster underneath the headline 'Cowboy Carter and the Rodeo Chitlin' Circuit Tour' in block letters with a couple of black-and-white images of the musician holding a banjo and rocking a cowboy hat while giving a wave, according to the outlet.

"SHE COMING," the singer wrote in the caption. However, no dates were shared for the upcoming tour in the post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce)

Earlier, she made an announcement came via an Instagram post, where she shared a striking new headshot and captioned it "COWBOY CARTER TOUR 2025."

This upcoming tour marks Beyonce's return to the stage after the massive success of 'Cowboy Carter', for which she won Album of the Year at the 2025 Grammy Awards.

With this win, Beyonce has also become the first Black woman this century to take home the Album of the Year Grammy as a lead artist.

Soon after her name was announced, Beyonce shared a hug with her husband, Jay-Z, before walking to the stage at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. The award was presented by members of the Los Angeles Fire Department in honor of their service.

Shhe said in her acceptance speech while joined by her daughter Blue Ivy onstage, "I'd like to thank and acknowledge and praise all of the firefighters for keeping us safe," after being presented with the Grammy by members of the Los Angeles Fire Department, who paid tribute to those affected by the L.A. wildfires, reported People.

"I just feel very full and very honored. It's been many, many years. Just want to thank the Grammys, every songwriter, every collaborator, every producer, all of the hard work," Beyonce continued.

"I want to dedicate this to Ms Martell, and I hope we just keep pushing forward," she added, referring to Linda Martell the first Black female country singer and her collaborator on Cowboy Carter. "Opening doors. God bless y'all. Thank you so much. Thank you," as per the outlet.

Beyonce received 11 nominations for Cowboy Carter at this year's Grammys, reported People.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor