"Beyonce Bowl" performance on Christmas day to air as standalone special

Washington [US], December 26 : In a thrilling announcement for music and sports fans alike, Netflix has confirmed that singer Beyonce's highly anticipated halftime performance, dubbed the "Beyonce Bowl," will be released as a standalone special later this week.

The live performance, which took place on Christmas Day 2024 during Netflix's inaugural NFL Christmas Gameday, will now be available to stream for those who missed the live event, as per Netflix's official announcement post about the same, on its social media handle.

The performance was held in Beyonce's hometown of Houston, Texas, during the Texans vs Ravens game at NRG Stadium.

Produced by Parkwood Entertainment and Jesse Collins Entertainment, the performance featured a dynamic and diverse setlist, including tracks like "16 Carriages," "Blackbird," "American Requiem," "Ya Ya," "Spaghetti/Riverdance," "Levi's Jeans," "Jolene," and "Texas Hold 'Em," as per Deadline.

Adding to the excitement of the performance, Beyonce was joined on stage by a stellar lineup of collaborators, including Post Malone, Shaboozey, Reyna Roberts, Tanner Adell, Brittney Spencer, and Tiera Kennedy.

The performance also saw Blue Ivy Carter, Beyonce's eldest daughter, take centre stage as a featured dancer, much to the delight of the audience, as per Deadline.

Beyonce's performance also included a powerful tribute to Texas culture and heritage, with notable appearances from special guests such as Mexican Cowgirl Melanie Rivera, bull-riding legend Myrtis Dightman Jr., and Miss Rodeo Texas Princess 2004 and Miss Rodeo Texas 2015.

Adding to the grandeur of the spectacle, the Texas Southern University's Ocean of Soul Marching Band, comprising 200 talented musicians, provided a vibrant and energetic accompaniment to Beyonce's performance, Deadline reported.

This isn't the first time Beyonce has wowed audiences at a major sporting event.

Known for her iconic performances, she has previously headlined two Super Bowl halftime shows: Super Bowl XLVII in 2013 and Super Bowl 50 in 2016.

