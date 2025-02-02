Beyonce confirms ‘Cowboy Carter’ tour for 2025

Los Angeles, Feb 2 Singing legend Beyonce has news to share that will leave her fans excited. The singer-songwriter has confirmed a 2025 'Cowboy Carter' tour.

She has announced that she will take to the road in support of her 2024 country music album 'Cowboy Carter' but no dates have been revealed yet, reports ‘Female First UK’.

Beyonce wrote on social media, "COWBOY CARTER TOUR 2025". The end of her 'Beyonce Bowl' special on Netflix also now says, "Cowboy Carter Tour”.

As per ‘Female First UK’, Netflix had earlier hinted at the announcement by sharing clips of her performance on Instagram with the caption, "tonight seems like the perfect night to rewatch 'Beyoncé Bowl' on Netflix".

It is believed that the tour announcement is what Beyoncé had been planning to announce on January 14 but she postponed it due to the Los Angeles fires. She said at the time, "The January 14 announcement will be postponed to a later date due to the devastation caused by the ongoing wildfires around areas of Los Angeles. I continue to pray for healing and rebuilding for the families suffering from trauma and loss. We are so blessed to have brave first responders who continue to work tirelessly to protect the Los Angeles community. To join our efforts in supporting those impacted, please visit @BeyGOOD. Love, B”>

She first announced the 'Cowboy Carter' album during a surprise Super Bowl commercial in February 2024 when she released singles '16 Carriages' and 'Texas Hold 'Em'.

The 27-track record has been responsible for putting a spotlight on Black country artists. Meanwhile, Beyonce is expected to appear at the upcoming edition of Grammy Awards, where she has been nominated for album, song and record of the year categories.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor