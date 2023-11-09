Beyonce drops trailer of 'Renaissance' concert film

Missouri [US], November 9 : American singer Beyonce unveiled the trailer of her highly anticipated concert film 'Renaissance: A Film by Beyonce', CNN reported.

Beyonce took to Instagram on Thursday and dropped glimpses from her forthcoming 'Renaissance' concert film.

She talked about some challenges in the trailer.

"In this world that is very male-dominated, I've had to be really tough," she said.

"To balance motherhood and being on this stage. It just reminds me of who I really am."

The trailer takes viewers behind the scenes of her sold-out 57-city 'Renaissance' tour in Europe and the United States.

"RENAISSANCE: A FILM BY BEYONCE accentuates the journey of RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR, from its inception to the opening in Stockholm, Sweden, to the finale in Kansas City, Missouri," a caption for the trailer read.

"It is about Beyonce's intention, hard work, involvement in every aspect of the production, her creative mind and purpose to create her legacy and master her craft. Received with extraordinary acclaim, Beyonce's RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR created a sanctuary for freedom, and shared joy, for more than 2.7 million fans."

Audiences have been clamouring for visuals since the release of the "Renaissance" album in July 2022. The superstar singer can be heard telling her followers that she will fulfil their desires, as per CNN.

'Renaissance: A Film by Beyonce' will be released in theatres on December 1.

