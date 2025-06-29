Beyonce encounters scary stunt malfunction during Texas concert

Los Angeles, June 29 Pop icon Beyonce, who recently performed in Texas, suffered a scary technical malfunction during the show.

The recent show marked the first of her two Cowboy Carter shows in Houston. On Saturday, June 28, the ‘Texas Hold ‘Em’ singer, 43, was performing her song ‘16 Carriages’ in a car suspended above concertgoers at Houston’s NRG Stadium when the prop began to tilt mid-air, reports ‘People’ magazine.

The scary moment was shared in a TikTok video, where Beyonce is seen sitting on top of a red convertible as it begins to slant at a sharp angle in the air. She appears to be wearing a harness and is holding onto one of the cables attached to the car as it tilts.

“Stop, stop, stop, stop, stop”, the singer then says into the microphone as the music cuts out. Beyonce remains suspended in the air and looks down at the ground and up again, before smiling at the crowd as they cheer.

As per ‘People’, after a few seconds while still suspended in the air, the singer is seen in the clip calmly telling the crowd, “Thank y’all for your patience”.

Beyonce is then finally brought down to the center of the stadium. As the vehicle gets closer to the ground, it stops tilting and the singer shuffles back to her original seated position on top of the car while smiling at the crowd as the lights are turned off.

“Omg she scared me”, a fan wrote over the clip. “So glad she’s safe and nothing happened”.

As per the Houston Chronicle, the car stopped moving mid-air midway through the song. After the car was lowered down, Beyonce “briefly” exited the stage floor before returning to finish her performance, Hot New Hip Hop reported.

The cause of the malfunction is not clear at this time. A clip posted on X showed Beyonce addressing the mishap after returning to the stage. “If ever I fall, I know y’all would catch me”, she said as the crowd cheered loudly in response.

