Beyonce expresses gratitude to her fans after success of her concert film 'Renaissance'

Washington [US], December 9 : Beyonce is on cloud nine after the success of her concert film 'Renaissance: A Film by Beyonce' and she expressed her gratitude to her fans for showering love on her recent project, reported People.

The pop superstar took to her Instagram handle to convey her thanks to her fans and wrote about the success of the film.

'Renaissance: A Film by Beyonce' is presently No. 1 at the box office. She thanked her legion of followers known as the BeyHive and everyone associated with the film that chronicles her renowned Renaissance World Tour in the description of a Reel featuring videos from the Los Angeles and London premieres, as well as supporters at the cinema.

The Grammy winner started her message by thanking AMC Theatres, the movie's distributor, for assisting her in avoiding a more conventional studio release. "I am so deeply thankful to AMC and every team member who worked so hard on this film. I just can't thank all of you enough for your support," the hitmaker wrote.

After sharing how challenging the project was, due to "the short [turnaround] time," the "Cuff It" singer shared that "it was so worth all the grind".

"I am overwhelmed by the outpouring of love from my Hive," she wrote. "And WOW! I am so touched and encouraged by the incredible reviews!!!"

The "Alien Superstar" performer acknowledged that her followers' efforts to dress up and see the movie in theatres as if it were a live performance had not gone unnoticed. "I love seeing everyone all dressed up in their most opulent lewks in the theaters. The mute challenges still happening, even in the theater!! Y'all are cracking me up. Please keep that energy going. I can't wait to see what else yall do :)"

The music queen continued by saying that she is just as appreciative of people learning more about her life narrative, which is openly included in the performance film. "I also love seeing the positive take aways from people who were not my fans or didn't yet know my story," the singer-songwriter added. "The people who had no interest in seeing my shows who have now gained a deeper understanding and respect for all it takes to be a RENAISSANCE woman."

Before concluding her statement, she paid tribute to her late uncle Johnny, who died of AIDS complications when she was 17 and to whom she dedicated Renaissance.

"I'm very proud that we launched the film on World AIDS Day in memory of my Uncle Johnny," she added. "I pray I continue to make something that lifts all of y'all up the way you continue to lift me up."

"While I'm often critical and feel my art is never finished, the pendulum swings. I feel gratitude," her note concluded. ' We did it.' We have the #1 movie in the country! And a 100 on Rotten Tomatoes..And it's because of you and your support! I humbly thank you," she concluded.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C0iNHutRK3u/?hl=en

The acclaimed, theatrical version of Beyonce's Renaissance World Tour officially arrived in theatres worldwide on December 1. The film features footage from the record-shattering tour, as well as intimate moments backstage, including shots of the superstar with her three children Blue Ivy, 11, and twins Sir and Rumi, 6 whom she shares with husband JAY-Z, reported People.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor