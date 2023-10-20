Beyonce, Jay-Z enjoy dinner date in Los Angeles

Los Angeles [US], October 20 : The power couple Beyonce and Jay-Z dined at a restaurant in Los Angeles on Monday, a source told People.

"They seemed very happy and were having a great time together," an onlooker remarked of the couple, who have been married since 2008.

Beyonce made a splash last week while attending Taylor Swift's Eras Tour concert film premiere at The Grove in Los Angeles.

"I'm so glad I'll never know what my life would've been like without @beyonce's influence," Swift wrote in a heartfelt Instagram caption alongside a boomerang video that showed her and Beyonce inside the movie theatre.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CySi6aqO07D/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_rid=f5e5d07b-7a66-4bdd-8e73-b6768c9641f0

"The way she's taught me and every artist out here to break rules and defy industry norms. Her generosity of spirit. Her resilience and versatility. She's been a guiding light throughout my career and the fact that she showed up tonight was like an actual fairytale," the pop star concluded.

Beyonce, who recently completed her Renaissance World Tour, will release her own concert video, Renaissance: A Video by Beyonce, on December 1.

Blue Ivy, the couple's oldest daughter, was front and centre throughout her mother's tour this summer, dancing her way across the stage alongside Beyonce's professional backup dancers.

The 'Cuff It' singer and Jay-Z are also parents to 6-year-old twins Rumi and Sir.

Meanwhile, Jay-Z has been busy promoting his own upcoming new music, which he announced in August with a comeback to Instagram.

The 53-year-old Grammy winner (real name Shawn Carter) published the trailer for Jeymes Samuel's Biblical comedy starring Lakeith Stanfield in his post.

He captioned the post, "The Book of Clarence January 2024."

https://www.instagram.com/p/CwiIgv1BANH/

The film, for which JAY-Z also serves as a producer, is due to hit theatres on January 12, 2024.

