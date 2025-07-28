Beyonce reunites with Destiny's Child during final Cowboy Carter show in Las Vegas

Washington DC [US], July 28 : American girl group Destiny's Child reunited onstage with Beyonce during her final "Cowboy Carter" concert in Las Vegas.

Beyonce surprised fans by reuniting onstage with former group members Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams, marking their first performance together in seven years, reported Billboard.

"Destiny's Child..!" Bey shouted to a roaring crowd after briefly disappearing from the stage, then returning with Rowland and Williams as their hit "Independent Women" began to play.

The surprise reunion arrived during the Renaissance segment of the show, as the trio kicked off a medley of iconic hits with their 2004 hit "Lose My Breath," a song they hadn't performed together since Beyonce's Coachella headlining sets in 2018. They followed with Bey's 2022 Renaissance track "Energy" before closing with Destiny's Child 2001 anthem "Bootylicious," marking the first time the three-piece had performed the hit live since their appearance at Beyonce's Super Bowl Halftime Show in 2013, according to Billboard.

After the show, Beyonce posted a picture on Instagram of herself beaming onstage with Rowland and Williams by her side. Rowland and Williams both shared images from the famous event on their Instagram feeds.

Destiny's Child has established itself as one of the most successful and influential female groups in music history, beginning with their 1997 debut. Although the trio officially disbanded in 2006, they reunited for high-profile performances at the 2013 Super Bowl and Beyonce's Coachella headline show in 2018. The trio also reunited offstage in 2023, when former members LaTavia Roberson and LeToya Luckett shared backstage images at Beyonce's Renaissance World Tour.

Throughout their chart-topping career, Destiny's Child has earned 10 top 10 hits on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, including four No. 1 singles: "Say My Name" (three weeks), "Independent Women, Part I" (11 weeks), "Bills, Bills, Bills" (one week), and "Bootylicious" (two weeks). On the Billboard 200, the group landed four top 10 albums, including the No. 1s Survivor (two weeks) and #1's (one week), according to Billboard.

Destiny's Child, Beyonce's final Cowboy Carter Tour featured surprise appearances from Shaboozey who joined her for a medley of "Sweet Honey Buckiin'," "Pure/Honey," and "Summer Renaissance" and her husband, Jay-Z, who performed "Ns in Paris" solo and teamed up with Beyonce for "Crazy in Love," as per the outlet.

"Don't ever ask permission for something that already belongs to you," Beyonce told the audience near the end of Saturday's show, according to Rolling Stone. "God bless you, drive home safe, thank you for tonight! Thank you to everyone who worked so hard to make this a reality. I'm so deeply grateful."

Kris Jenner, Khloe Kardashian, Tyler Perry, and Oprah Winfrey attended the show.

Bey's tour concluded after a series of high-profile stops in Los Angeles, Chicago, New York, London, Paris, Houston, Washington, D.C., Atlanta, and Las Vegas, reported Billboard.

