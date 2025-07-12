Beyonce rides mechanical gold horse during her Cowboy Carter tour in Atlanta

Washington DC [US], July 12 : Singer Beyonce added a mechanical gold horse to her Cowboy Carter Tour set during the performance of her country ballad '16 Carriages' at her Atlanta tour stop, reported People.

In footage captured by concertgoers, the 35-time Grammy winner performed the song while aboard the horse, which was suspended above the audience.

"Oh we get a horse were spoiled. I am so excited for N3 and N4," an Atlanta concertgoer wrote in the comment section.

Another fan also pointed out that she was paying tribute to her hometown of Houston with the intricately designed horse and its spike-like rims on the wheels, writing, "reppin' houston with swangas on its sides," according to People.

Beyonce previously performed a similar move on the Renaissance Tour in 2023 with a silver horse, mirroring the album's cover. The star also perches on a horse on the album cover for Cowboy Carter, according to People.

The Houston stop of Beyonce's "Cowboy Carter" tour took a tense turn recently when a technical issue caused her mid-air car prop to tilt dangerously during her performance, reported Variety.

According to the publication, while singing "16 Carriages" at the NRG Stadium, Beyonce was riding a flying car a special prop she uses to get closer to fans when it suddenly started tipping to one side. The crowd gasped and screamed as the car leaned further, raising concerns for the star's safety.

However, Beyonce was safely and quickly lowered to the ground.

Her company, Parkwood, later confirmed the incident in a statement posted to Instagram Stories. It read, "Tonight in Houston, at NRG Stadium, a technical mishap caused the flying car... to tilt. She was quickly lowered and no one was injured. The show continued without incident."

Beyonce will hit the stage at Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium twice more, on Sunday, July 13, and Monday, July 14. The Cowboy Carter Tour will conclude on Saturday, July 26, in Las Vegas, reported People.

