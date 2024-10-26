Beyonce says 'I'm here as a mother' as she bats for Kamala Harris at campaign rally

Washington [US], October 26 : Ahead of US presidential elections, pop icon Beyonce joined Democrat candidate Kamala Harris' Houston rally.

On Friday night, in front of a massive announced crowd of 30,000 at a soccer stadium in downtown Houston, the superstar singer and cultural icon returned to her hometown to make an appearance on behalf of Vice President Kamala Harris, as per Fox News.

Beyonce, whose hit song "Freedom" has been adopted by the vice president as her campaign trail anthem, spoke ahead of Harris and introduced her at the event, which mainly focussed on abortion rights in her hometown of Houston. Texas has some of the most restrictive abortion laws in the country.

"It's time for America to sing a new song," Beyonce said as she formally endorsed the vice president in her White House race against former President Trump. "Ladies and gentlemen, please give a big, loud, Texas welcome to the next President of the United States, Vice President Kamala Harris."

And she emphasised that "I'm not here as a celebrity, I'm not here as a politician, I'm here as a mother. A mother who cares deeply about the world my children and all of our children live in. A world where we have the freedom to control our bodies."

Beyonce was joined on stage by singer and actress Kelly Rowland, her Destiny's Child bandmate.

"H-Town. We are so happy to be standing here on this stage as proud Texan women supporting and celebrating the one and only Vice President Kamala Harris. A woman who has been pushing for what this country really needs right now," Beyonce said.

Oscar-winning actor Leonardo DiCaprio also officially endorsed Kamala Harris for US president.

Taking to his Instagram account on Thursday, DiCaprio, who is best known for his environmental activism, expressed deep concern over recent hurricanes, which he linked to climate change.

In the video shared by DiCaprio, the actor criticized former president Donald Trump for denying climate science and withdrawing the U.S. from important environmental agreements."Donald Trump continues to deny the facts. He continues to deny the science. He withdrew the United States from the Paris Climate Accords and rolled back critical environmental protections. Now he's promised the oil and gas industry that he'll get rid of any regulation they want in exchange for a billion-dollar donation," the actor shared.

The actor also shared why he is supporting Kamala Harris.

"Climate change is killing the earth and ruining our economy. We need a bold step forward to save our economy, our planet and ourselves. That's why I'm voting for Kamala Harris."

He further praised Harris for her work on climate action and spoke on her role in passing the Inflation Reduction Act and her goals to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050.

With the election just around the corner, Harris has gained support from several other celebrities, including Taylor Swift, Oprah Winfrey, Meryl Streep, Chris Rock, and George Clooney.

