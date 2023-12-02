Beyonce stuns fans with her dazzling look at London premiere of 'Renaissance: A Film by Beyonce'

London (England) [UK], December 2 : Beyonce treated her fans with her glamorous look at the London premiere of her concert film, 'Renaissance: A Film by Beyonce', reported People.

In images posted on her website, the superstar showcased her first outfit of the night. She rocked custom Thom Browne, wearing a long open jacket. The floral embroidery on the bodysuit was complemented by fingerless gloves and pointed platforms.

According to People, Beyonce also wore two pear-shaped diamond earrings from Lorraine Schwartz Jewelry, totalling 20 carats and featuring rock crystal drops. The music icon also wore over 50 carats of diamond rings from the jewellery designer. For the afterparty, the theme was "diamonds and pearls," as the singer stepped out in a dazzling Balmain minidress.

Beyonce wore long platinum hair in a wavy half-up hairstyle.

Beyonce arrived at the London premiere alongside her 11-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy. The sweet mother-daughter moment left Tina "in tears," she wrote in another Instagram post.

Also in attendance at the London premiere were Taylor Swift, Michelle Williams and Blake Lively.

The London premiere marks the second premiere of 'Renaisance: A Film by Beyonce', which is in theatres now. Last week, the Los Angeles premiere of the concert film brought out stars like Kelly Rowland, Gabrielle Union and Chloe and Halle Bailey, reported People.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor