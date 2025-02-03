Beyonce takes home Best Country Album at Grammys for 'Cowboy Carter'

Los Angeles (California) [US], February 3 : Beyonce continues to break barriers at the Grammy Awards, making history as the first Black female artist to win the coveted Grammy for Best Country Album.

The award was presented to her by fellow artist Taylor Swift during the 2025 Grammy Awards ceremony, where Beyonce also took home multiple other nominations.

Beyonce's 'Cowboy Carter' earned her the prestigious honour, and the cultural icon was visibly moved as she accepted the award.

"I was not expecting this," Beyonce told the audience, expressing her gratitude for the recognition.

She added, "I want to thank God that I'm able to still do what I love after so many years, oh, my God! I'd like to thank all of the incredible country artists that accepted this, this album we worked so hard on... I think sometimes genre is a cold word to keep us in our place as artists, and just want to encourage people to do what they're passionate about. And to stay persistent."

Swift, who introduced the category, shared a personal moment, recalling when she won the same Grammy nearly 15 years ago.

"It's an honour that has gone to great artists who I admire so much, like the Chicks, Johnny Cash, Loretta Lynn, George Strait, Faith Hill, Vince Gill, Allison Krauss, and Shania Twain," she said.

In addition to her win for Cowboy Carter, Beyonce also earned the Grammy for Best Country Duo/Group Performance for her collaboration with Miley Cyrus on "II Most Wanted."

This award was presented earlier in the evening during the Grammy's pre-telecast Premiere Ceremony, where many of the night's honours are announced, as Variety.

Beyonce was the most nominated artist at the 2025 Grammy Awards, securing 11 nominations in total, including four in the country music categories.

Among her nominations were Best Country Album, Best Country Song for "Texas Hold 'Em," Best Country Solo Performance for "16 Carriages," and Best Country Duo/Group Performance for her collaboration with Cyrus.

She also received nominations in other genres, including pop, Americana, and melodic rap.

Alongside her country wins, Beyonce is also nominated in the top general categories of Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Album of the Year.

She joins other powerhouse artists nominated for these major awards, including Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, Chappell Roan, and Sabrina Carpenter.

The 67th Annual Grammy Awards are being hosted by Trevor Noah, and streaming live on Sunday (early Monday morning in India) from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, with the premiere ceremony streaming earlier on YouTube via the Recording Academy's channel.

For the Indian audience, the Grammy 2025 will stream live exclusively on Disney Plus Hotstar.

