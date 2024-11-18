Beyonce to perform at Ravens-Texans NFL Christmas Gameday Live on Netflix

Los Angeles [US], November 18 : Pop icon Beyonce is all set to perform during the Houston Texans vs. Baltimore Ravens game live on Netflix on December 25.

Taking place in Beyonce's hometown, the Houston Texans will host the Baltimore Ravens at NRG Stadium in Houston, as per Variety.

Although the details of the upcoming appearance are sparse, Beyonce is expected to welcome special guests who are featured on the "Cowboy Carter" album. The performance will be produced by Parkwood Entertainment and Jesse Collins Entertainment.

Netflix made the reveal by posting a promotional photo and video of Beyonce in a red white and blue leather outfit, keeping the theme she has maintained throughout her "Cowboy Carter" era. The video sees her catching a football atop a car made of roses with a license plate that reads "BRNCNTRY."

Meanwhile, Recently Beyonce secured the most Grammy Award nominations.

She dominated the pack with 11 nominations for her genre-blending album 'Cowboy Carter', which is set to compete in major categories including Record, Song, and Album of the Year, according to Variety. Beyonce, who already holds the record for the most Grammy wins by any artist, has secured nominations in pop, rap, country, and Americana categories.

