Beyonce's 'Cowboy Carter' wins Album of the Year at 2025 Grammy Awards

Los Angeles (California) [US], February 3 : Beyonce made history at the 2025 Grammy Awards by winning Album of the Year for 'Cowboy Carter'. This is her first time winning in this category, according to Billboard.

With this win, Beyonce has also become the first Black woman this century to take home the Album of the Year Grammy as a lead artist.

Soon after her name was announced, Beyonce shared a hug with her husband, Jay-Z, before walking to the stage at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. The award was presented by members of the Los Angeles Fire Department in honor of their service.

As per Billboard, Beyonce, in her winning speech, said, "I'd like to thank and acknowledge and praise all of the firefighters for keeping us safe. I just feel very full and very honored. It's been many, many years."

She went on to thank the Grammys, songwriters, collaborators, and producers for their dedication to the album. She also dedicated the award to Linda Martell, a pioneering Black country singer.

"I just want to thank the Grammys, every songwriter, every collaborator, every producer for all of the hard work. I want to dedicate this to Ms. [Linda] Martell. I hope we keep pushing forward, opening doors."

Beyonce's night was already historic before her big win. 'Cowboy Carter' also won Best Country Album, making her the first Black woman to win in that category. She also won Best Country Duo/Group Performance for "II Most Wanted," featuring Miley Cyrus. She was also the most-nominated artist with 11 nominations in total.

