Beyonce's 'Freedom' sets the tone for Kamala Harris' campaign staff meeting

Washington [US], July 23 : Vice President Kamala Harris made a striking entrance into her campaign staff meeting in Wilmington, Delaware, on Monday, walking out to the empowering beats of Beyonce's anthem, 'Freedom.'

As per Boillboard, the choice of song followed President Joe Biden's announcement the day prior, endorsing Harris as the Democratic nominee for the 2024 presidential election, a move that has garnered significant attention and support.

The track 'Freedom,' featuring Kendrick Lamar, was originally released on Beyonce's critically acclaimed 2016 album 'Lemonade,' which topped the Billboard 200 chart.

Known for its powerful message and soul-stirring lyrics, the song earned a Grammy nomination for Best Rap/Sung Performance.

While Beyonce herself has remained publicly neutral regarding Harris' campaign, her mother, Tina Knowles, expressed enthusiastic support in an Instagram post following Biden's endorsement.

Knowles praised Biden for his leadership and selflessness in stepping aside for Harris, describing the move as a testament to true leadership.

"New, Youthful, Sharp, energy!!!! You asked for it and our President Biden did what was best for the country! Putting personal Ego, power, and fame aside. That is the definition of a great leader," Knowles wrote, alongside a photo of herself with Harris at a previous event.

Harris' affinity for Beyonce extends beyond political circles.

According to Billboard, last August, she and her husband, Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff, attended Beyonce's Renaissance World Tour at Landover's FedEx Field.

During the campaign staff meeting, footage obtained by Billboard shows Harris entering on 'Freedom' at the 5:23 mark and exiting to the same track at the 25:14 mark, further emphasising the song's significance in setting the tone for her presidential bid.

As Harris prepares to step into the spotlight of the 2024 presidential campaign, her choice of music and the public endorsements from figures like Tina Knowles highlight the momentum building behind her candidature.

