Beyonce's unreleased music stolen in Atlanta

Washington DC [US], July 15 : In a recent incident during singer-songwriter Beyonce's Cowboy Carter tour, her unreleased music has been reportedly stolen from a rental car used by the singer's choreographer and a dancer.

Hard drives containing Beyonce's unreleased music and several other items were stolen from a car that had been rented by her choreographer during a Cowboy Carter tour stop in Atlanta last week, according to police, as reported by CNN.

Officers responded on July 8 after receiving a call regarding a theft from a vehicle, according to police.

As per the preliminary investigation, two suitcases of her choreographer, Christopher Grant, and one of her backup dancers, Diandre Blue, have been stolen from the rented Jeep Wagoneer when it was parked on the first level of a parking deck at 99 Krog St. NE, the report said, as reported by CNN.

Two laptops and hard drives that contained watermarked music, unreleased music, footage plans and past and future set lists were among the items stolen, the report stated, as per the outlet.

Investigators with the Atlanta Police Department's Larceny from Auto Unit led the investigation. An arrest warrant has been issued for an unnamed suspect, according to police, reported by CNN.

Choreographer Grant also added that clothing, a pair of Tom Ford sunglasses and a Tumi book bag were also stolen from the vehicle, as per the report.

Blue added that a MacBook Air and a pair of headphones were among the items stolen.

Beyonce performed her fourth and final concert in Atlanta, and she will be heading to Las Vegas next for her upcoming show on July 25, reported CNN.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor