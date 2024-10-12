"Beyond anything I could have anticipated": Anasuya Sengupta opens up on her Cannes win at Lakme Fashion Week

New Delhi [India], October 12 : Actor Anasuya Sengupta, who made history by becoming the first Indian to win the Best Actress award at the 77th Cannes Film Festival for her role in The Shameless earlier this year, made her debut on the runway by opening the show for designer Sameer Madan on Saturday, Day 3 of Lakme Fashion Week.

Anasuya wore a stunning outfit for the show that caught everyone's attention. She wore a big fur coat over a white shirt and gold-striped shorts. Her tattoos added to her bold look. The actress appeared confident and powerful as she walked down the runway, showcasing the strong and stylish theme of Sameer Madan's collection.

Anasuya Sengupta's win at the 77th Cannes Film Festival has been a huge moment for Indian cinema. Winning the Best Actress award for her role in The Shameless not only marked a personal milestone but also made her the first Indian actress to achieve this honor.

Speaking toat Lakme Fashion Week, Anasuya shared how overwhelming the experience was, describing it as "beyond anything she could have ever anticipated."

"So hard to describe but you know I mean it's just beyond anything I could have ever anticipated and just so I feel so lucky, so blessed to have gotten a recognition this fantastic and even more than that, the sense of collective pride that the whole nation felt. I couldn't imagine something like that could ever happen, so very, very grateful," she said.

Talking about her experience on the runway, she added, "Of course, this is the first time I've ever walked a show. I'm in Sameer Madan. I opened the show for him. Very kind of him to want me to do this and believe that I could. I love what I'm wearing. I love his entire collection. It's very powerful, embodies a powerful woman, kind of femme and stylish. All the good things really packed into one collection."

Sameer Madan, while speaking to the media, shared more about his collection, saying, "Amore in Italian means love. And vibe for the collection, I was building the whole collection based on a vibe of the Italian mafia culture. So it was about being powerful, strong, being loyal, being a lover. We wanted to create these chaotic, structural garments where there's a lot of messiness, heavily textured garments, yet they have a silhouette that takes off from the body. And it is a powerful message that I want to convey further."

Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI 2024 will conclude on Sunday with Rohit Bal's finale.

