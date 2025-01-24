"Beyond my wildest dreams": Demi Moore on her first-ever Oscar nomination

Washington [US], January 24 : Demi Moore has added new glory to her career as she is being recognized for her first-ever Oscar nomination for her role in 'The Substance'.

The 62-year-old actress was named one of the five contenders for Best Actress at the 2025 Academy Awards on Thursday.

According to People, Moore shared her excitement and expressed how the last few months have been beyond her "wildest dreams."

"Being nominated for an Oscar is an incredible honor, and these last few months have been beyond my wildest dreams. Truly, there are no words to fully express my joy and overwhelming gratitude for this recognition. Not only for me, but for what this film represents. I am deeply humbled."

In her statement, the actress also opened up about the challenges her community is facing due to recent fires in Los Angeles.

"This is a time of incredible contrasts, and right now, my heart is with my friends, family, neighbors, and community here in L.A.," she wrote. "The fires have devastated so many lives, but to see the way our community has united leaves me in awe of the resilience and compassion that defines us, and this moment is a reminder of how incredible we are when we stand together," Moore added.

'The Substance' is a dark horror comedy in which Moore plays Elisabeth Sparkle, a struggling actress who begins taking a mysterious drug to stay young and relevant. The drug creates a younger version of herself, played by Margaret Qualley, and the two must share their public livesa fragile balance that soon spirals out of control.

The role has earned Moore rave reviews and a Golden Globe win for Best Actress in a Comedy or Musical.

