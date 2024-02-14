'Bhagya Lakshmi': 'Mom' Aishwarya Khare excited to share screen space with a child

Mumbai, Feb 14 Actress Aishwarya Khare has opened up on the transition that her character undergoes in the show 'Bhagya Lakshmi' after a seven-year leap, saying it will add an exciting new dimension, as she will embrace the role of a mother for the first time in her career.

The show revolves around Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare) and Rishi (Rohit Suchanti). In the recent episodes, viewers saw how Lakshmi is presumed dead after the car she was traveling in exploded after falling off a cliff.

Even as we see a devastated Rishi mourning her loss, the show is headed for a seven-year leap as Lakshmi will be seen living in a village with her daughter, Parvati, portrayed by Trisha Sarda.

Following the leap, the story takes a dramatic turn as Lakshmi finds herself in a village in Punjab, living with her aunt and her six-year-old daughter. This transition marks a new journey for Aishwarya.

Balancing motherhood with her responsibilities, in an upcoming promo, Lakshmi will be seen working in the fields, engaging in farming and parallelly teaching at a local school to make a living. She emerges as a strong, independent woman, successfully managing both work and motherhood.

Talking about the sequence, Aishwarya said: "Lakshmi has given me the opportunity to grow as an actor, and I will be forever grateful for that. This show has taught me so many things which I will cherish for life. I couldn’t be more excited about moving on to this new journey of playing a mother in the show and sharing the screen space with a child."

"Not just that, I will also be working in the fields, managing farms, and much more. I believe that this leap will add an exciting new dimension to our show, and with new elements and surprising twists and turns, it will keep the audience hooked. I just hope the viewers continue to shower their love on us like they always have," she added.

'Bhagya Lakshmi' airs on Zee TV.

