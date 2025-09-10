Bhagyashree adds her own charm to the retro viral song “Tadpaoge Tadpaalo”

Mumbai Sep 10 Bollywood actress Bhagyashree never fails to keep her fans entertained. Recently, Bhagyashree shared a dance video of herself dancing to the retro viral song “Tadpaoge Tadpaalo”.

The song recently went extremely viral on Instagram. The actress, in the video, draped in a gorgeous mulmul saree with a traditional design and with her hair let loose, looked beautiful. In the video, while Bhagyashree is dancing, you can see a glimpse of her as Suman from her 1989 debut movie, ‘Maine Pyar Kiya’.

The actress captioned the video as, “#myfavsongswithb Rootna manana Pyaar mein toh chalta rahta hein... times change, and we do it differently now than back in 1959.” She added, “This is one of the sweetest songs to soothe a sulking lover, sung by Lataji in a black-and-white film, Barkha #myfavsongs #musiclovers #trending #lovethissong #lovesong #melodious #melody.” The actress is 56 years old and loves to keep her physical and mental health in check.

Bhagyashree, who follows a strict fitness and diet routine, recently shared a simple hack to attain good sleep and relax overly worked muscles. In the video, Bhagyshree was seen practically showing the hack by stretching her legs to relax the body and nervous system for sleeping well. Sharing the video, Bhagyashree wrote, “#tuesdaytipswithb A restful sleep is needed for rest, recovery and rejuvenation. Here's a simple hack to calm your body and mind. A stretch that eases your muscles. Do it before bedtime and feel yourself relax. Hold for 1 minute on each side. #healthytips #tipsforgoodsleep #sleep #nightroutine #bedtimestories.”

For the uninitiated, on the work front, Bhagyashree is set to star in the upcoming movie “Raja Shivaji”, set to be directed by Riteish Deshmukh. The movie also stars Sanjay Dutt, Abhishek Bachchan, Genelia Deshmukh, Mahesh Manjrekar and Fardeen Khan. It is slated to release in May 2026.

