Bhagyashree and Dia Mirza mark World Environment Day with powerful messages on sustainability and climate action

Mumbai, June 4 On the eve of World Environment Day 2025, Bollywood actresses Bhagyashree and Dia Mirza took to their social media platforms to highlight the importance of mindful living and environmental responsibility.

Through personal reflections and strong messages, both actresses encouraged to adopt sustainable habits and make conscious choices for the planet. Bhagyashree, known for promoting wellness and conscious living, shared a glimpse of her eco-friendly lifestyle. In a social media post, she highlighted some of the sustainable habits she has adopted, including using a wooden toothbrush, storing water in glass bottles, and growing fresh vegetables at home using compost made from kitchen waste.

Sharing her video, the ‘Maine Pyar Kiya’ actress wrote, “World Environment Day. Conscious sustainable choices of daily living. These are a few of the things I have incorporated. Wooden toothbrush Glass bottles Fresh veggies homegrown with kitchen waste compost..And more. What is it that you do ?.”

Meanwhile, environmental enthusiast Dia Mirza praised “The Solar Man of India”, Professor Chetan Singh Solanki, for his ongoing efforts in driving the Finite Earth Movement. She reiterated the urgent need for global climate action, citing alarming data from the Global Footprint Network which states that humanity is currently using resources 1.7 times faster than Earth can replenish.

Dia urged citizens to join the movement led by Energy Swaraj and Professor Solanki, which aims to unite one billion people in making informed and sustainable choices.

She wrote, “The Solar Man of India Professor Chetan Singh Solanki continues on his mission for #CimateAction. The Finite Earth Movement is a clarion call for each of us to recognise that we live on a planet that has finite resources. To sustain the current global consumption patterns, humanity would need the equivalent of about 1.7 Earths, according to the Global Footprint Network. This means that we are using natural resources 1.7 times faster than the planet can regenerate them. This is why we need to urgently correct our patterns of consumption by informed choices. The @energy_swaraj @drchetansolanki aim to bring 1 Billion people together on this mission. Join the movement this #WorldEnvironmentDay2025.”

World Environment Day, celebrated annually on June 5, aims to increase worldwide awareness and motivate efforts to protect the environment. This year’s theme focuses on ending plastic pollution.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor