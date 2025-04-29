Bhagyashree explains how 'Om' creates harmony in body, mind, and universe

Mumbai, April 29 In her latest social media post, actress Bhagyashree shared a powerful piece of wisdom on the transformative power of 'Om'.

The 'Maine Pyar Kiya' actress explained that 'Om,' known for its calming and healing vibrations, is more than just a sound; it’s a spiritual tool that can awaken your body’s energy, balance your chakras, and manifest your deepest desires. Bhagyashree demonstrates how incorporating this ancient sound into daily life can bring stability, peace, and a sense of unity within oneself and with the universe.

Taking to Instagram, the actress posted a video of herself chanting 'Om,' sharing the profound impact the sound has had on her life. In the clip, she explains how the vibrations of 'Om' help to center her mind, open her chakras, and bring about a sense of inner peace. With this simple yet powerful practice, Bhagyashree invites her followers to experience the calming benefits of 'Om' and integrate it into their daily routines for better balance and emotional well-being.

For the caption, Bhagyashree wrote, “#tuesdaytipswithb OM !! The sound of awakening. The vibrations of Om is the perfect way to open up your nervous system, your chakras, each nueron in your body. The vibrations of this word sent into the universe, bring stability peace, calm and unity. So whether its the functioning of your own body or the things you manifest , meditate or aspire to have. This brings everything into a sink. #om #peace #vibration #calm #meditation #chakras #body stability #thesoundofom.”

Work-wise, Bhagyashree made her acting debut in the 1989 romantic drama “Maine Pyar Kiya” alongside Salman Khan. Even after all these years, it continues to be her most iconic and commercially successful film.

Bhagyashree was recently seen in the film “Sajini Shinde Ka Viral Video,” directed by Mikhil Musale. The movie also features Nimrat Kaur, Radhika Madan, and Subodh Bhave.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor