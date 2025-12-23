Bhagyashree expresses her 'fulfilling & overwhelming' experience visiting Banaras

Mumbai, Dec 23 Bollywood actress Bhagyashree, on Tuesday, took to her social media to express gratitude for her “Banaras trip” and also share her experience.

Sharing a beautiful picture of herself from the trip, Bhagyashree wrote, ““Banaras was an experience that was so fulfilling. The darshan, the boat ride on the Ganges, the overwhelming peace within.”

The image shared by Bhagyashree featured the actress standing by the ghats of Banaras, captured from behind in a serene moment. In the background, the sacred Ganges can be seen flowing, with boats, steps of the ghats, and temples also visible under the sky.

On Monday, Bhagyshree had taken to her social media to give her fans a sneak peek into the local delicacies and indulgence.

Bhagyashree highlighted that any visit to Banaras is incomplete without sampling malaiyo and called it a must-try delicacy. Her husband, Himalaya Dasani, was also seen accompanying her.

Sharing her photos on her social media account, she wrote, “Benaras street food! Malaiyo nahi khaya toh kya khaya! Tandoori chai kullad mein aur chaat ka maaza galliyon mein. Benarasi paan ka photo le nahi payi Lekin ab sochkar uski yaad zaruri aayi. #streetfood #varanasi #benaras #malaiyo #foodstagram.” (sic)

Earlier, Bhagyashree had also shared glimpses of herself seated on a boat, sailing along the river Ganga, and also introduced the oarsman who made her boat ride at Dashashwamedh Ghat in Kashi a memorable experience.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor