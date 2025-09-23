Bhagyashree gives her exercise a “garba” twist

Mumbai, Sep 23 Bollywood actress Bhagyashree never fails to keep her fans entertained and well informed. The actress, on account of Navratri, shared a video wherein she was seen teaching her fans how to lose fat and burn calories while doing Garba.

The actress incorporated Garba steps into her exercise and was seen dancing to the super hit song “Chogada”. She captioned it as “#tuesdaytipswithb”. Gym garba... kabhi try kiya hein? Who said exercise has to be boring... we can choose to make it fun. My step-up routine got a new twist. A full cardio with your fav garba beats.”

Dressed in comfortable gym attire, the 56-year-old actress was seen exercising whilst dancing to garba beats. A few days ago Bhagyashree had also shared how Navratri makes her feel thrilled and excited.

Sharing herself enacting the superhit Falguni Pathak song “Meri Chunar Ud Ud Jaye”, Bhagyashree draped in a beautiful lime yellow saree with white flowers embroidered on it looked gorgeous. Expressing how big a fan she has been of Garba Queen Falguni Pathak Bhagyashree wrote, “#myfavsongswithb Navratri special. We can never forget the OG dandiya queen, @falgunipathak12 Back in the good old days when seasons were more defined and rains weren't a spoiler... the dandiya nights would be on till the wee hours of the morning.”

She added, “Dressed in vibrant hues and colourful traditional wear, young and old would be raging the dandiya fever for those 9 days... and Falguni was the star attraction.” The Maine Pyar Kiya actress further shared an anecdote and wrote, “I remember attending one dandiya event soon after Maine Pyar Kiya as a chief guest... but the inner me as a 20-year-old was actually equally excited to watch Falguni perform live. This one was one of the most loved songs and my favourite too. Was it yours too?”

For the uninitiated, on the professional front, Bhagyashree is set to star in the upcoming movie “Raja Shivaji”. The movie will be directed by Riteish Deshmukh and stars Sanjay Dutt, Abhishek Bachchan, Genelia Deshmukh, Mahesh Manjrekar and Fardeen Khan. It is slated to release in May 2026.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor