Bhagyashree indulges on ‘airport binging’ as flight gets delayed

Mumbai, Dec 18 Veteran actress Bhagyashree turned an unexpected flight delay into a light moment as she indulged in “airport binging,” sharing a glimpse of her snacks and downtime while waiting to take off.

The actress took to Instagram stories to show how she made the most of the delay. She posted a picture of her gorging on pizza and wrote: “Flight delayed…so airport binging.”

She then shared a picture of a plate of dosa and captioned: “And my fav tooo dosaaaaa…”

In one video, she is seen grooving to the song “Flying in the sky” as she walks towards her gate.

The actress had recently appeared on the latest episode of the singing reality show ‘Indian Idol’, and relived the memories of her film ‘Maine Pyar Kiya’ starring Salman Khan. She even donned the iconic jacket of the superstar from the film.

During the episode, contestant Jyotirmayee took on the timeless song ‘Dil Deewana Bin Sajna Ke Mane Na’, as her soulful rendition not only brought the song’s magic alive but also set the stage for heartfelt moments and a memorable connection with Bhagyashree.

Bhagyashree said, “‘Indian Idol’ has a magical way of touching the heart, and the theme of Swag vs Sanskaari adds a nostalgic layer to the experience. So many of my songs are remembered for their innocence, softness and emotional depth, and hearing today’s contestants bring that ‘sanskaari’ warmth into their performances is truly beautiful”.

She further mentioned, “It feels like reopening a treasured chapter from the past, but through voices filled with new emotion and sincerity. I’m grateful to witness these young artists honour melodies that have meant so much to my journey”.

The two recreated a cherished scene from the film, with Jyotirmayee stepping into Suman’s shoes while Bhagyashree playfully took on Salman Khan’s role.

