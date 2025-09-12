Bhagyashree Mishra & Anindita Sahoo's 'Satyaa Sachee’ shares the heartfelt tale of two sisters

Mumbai, Sep 12 Sun Neo announced another original drama, "Satyaa Sachee", which narrates the heartwarming tale of the unbreakable bond of sisterhood.

The show will feature Bhagyashree Mishra as Sachee and Anindita Sahoo as Satyaa. Going by the recently released promo, one of the sisters is simple, hardworking, and humble, embodying quiet determination, and the other one is strong, fearless, and fiercely courageous—someone who stands like a wall for her sister. Their unique bond has been built on the foundation of their mother’s promise. From protecting each other to standing united against anyone who tries to come between them, their bond is simply unshakable.

Bhagyashree, who has been roped in to play Sachee in the drama, expressed her excitement, saying, “I am truly excited to be a part of Satyaa Sachee because it is not a typical daily soap but a very emotional journey of two sisters. As Sachee, I get to show the love, struggles, and strength of a girl who finds her protector in her sister. The bond between Satyaa and Sachee is pure and relatable, and I believe the audience will connect deeply with their story.”

Anindita, who will play Satyaa in "Satyaa Sachee", added, “Playing Satyaa is truly special for me because this show isn’t about glamour or flashy drama—it’s a heartfelt and emotional story about the bond between two sisters. Satyaa is strong, fearless, and her sister’s protector, and through this character, I get to showcase the pure love and support that sisters share, always standing by each other through every twist and turn. I’m confident that viewers will feel the depth and emotion of this beautiful sisterhood journey.”

The show is deeply rooted in heartfelt emotions and everyday realities.

"Satyaa Sachee" which will take you on an emotional journey of love, sacrifice, and sisterhood, is expected to air on Sun Neo soon.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor