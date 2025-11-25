Bhagyashree Patwardhan brings the 90s magic on 'Swag vs Sanskaari' special on Indian Idol 16

Mumbai, Nov 25 Indian Idol Season 16 is all set to gear up for a soulful and nostalgia-filled weekend as Bollywood actress Bhagyashree Patwardhan joins the show as a special guest for the much-awaited Swag vs Sanskaari themed episode.

Known for her timeless charm and emotionally rich songs, Bhagyashree was seen bringing in serene warmth to the sets, a feeling mirrored in multiple performances crafted especially for her.

The episode will feature a specially curated Bhagyashree medley by contestant Shreenidhi, including the iconic “Mere Rang Mein”, followed by heartfelt tributes during team performances such as Team Sanskaari’s musical sequence, adding emotional depth to the evening. Contestant Jyotirmayee also recreated a nostalgic acting moment with Bhagyashree, delivering a beautiful throwback to her classic on-screen era.

Deeply moved by the sincerity of the contestants, Bhagyashree expressed her gratitude and nostalgia and said, “Indian Idol has a magical way of touching the heart, and the theme of Swag vs Sanskaari adds a nostalgic layer to the experience. So many of my songs are remembered for their innocence, softness, and emotional depth, and hearing today’s contestants bring that ‘sanskaari’ warmth into their performances is truly beautiful.” She added, “It feels like reopening a treasured chapter from the past, but through voices filled with new emotion and sincerity. I am grateful to witness these young artists honour melodies that have meant so much to my journey.”

Talking about Bhagyashree, the actress debuted in the 1989 super hit movie “Maine Pyaar Kiya” opposite Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. After the movie went on to become a blockbuster hit, Bhagyashree decided to get married to her then boyfriend, Himalay Dassani. The actress chose to star only in those movies that had Himalay as the opposite lead to her and refused to be paired with any other actor. Despite her parents' objection to her marriage with Himalay, Bhagyashree decided to stick by her decision and eloped with him.

The couple are now parents to two children Abhimanyu and Avantika. Bhagyashree is expected to star in Raja Shivaji, a movie set to be directed by Riteish Deshmukh. The movie also stars Sanjay Dutt Abhishek Bachchan Genelia Deshmukh Mahesh Manjrekar and Fardeen Khan.

It is related to the release in May 2026.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor