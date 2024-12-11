Bhagyashree shares glimpse of her ‘favourite breakfast’

Mumbai, Dec 11 Veteran actress Bhagyashree indulged in a plateful of her “favourite” yumminess for breakfast.

Bhagyashree took to her Instagram stories, where she shared a picture from her hotel room. The image had a plate of masala dosa, sambhar and chutney.

“Good morning! My favourite breakfast,” she wrote as the caption.

Earlier this month, she gave out tips on how to make nutrient-packed laddoos for the winter season.

She shared a video, which started with “Who doesn't like sweets? But nowadays, everyone is trying to control their diet. But today, I will show you a recipe of sweets which is tasty as well as healthy.”

The actress then started giving out tips.

“Chana Dal Khana Badam Kaju Pista Akhrod Goon Kali Miri Ajwain Good Grind the roasted chana dal. Now it's time to grind the makhana. Grind all the dry fruits. Roast the goon in 1 tsp ghee. Roast the besan in 2.5 tsp ghee. Now add makhana. Now add kali miri and a little ajwain. Now add dry fruits. Now take it out. Add 1.5 tsp good.”

“If you like it sweeter, add more good.”

She shared that these ladoos have a lot of essential nutrients other than protein.

“Like calcium, iron, potassium, and vitamin B. Which will make your body healthy. So this winter, enjoy sweets and stay healthy.”

Calling it “Tuesday Tips with B”, she wrote: “Meethe ka Mazza! A winter sweet that you can enjoy while benefitting your health. This ladoo has almost all essential nutrients auch as potassium, calcium, manganese, selenium, folate, VitB and many many more.”

“It will help strengthen your bones, reduce arthritis pain, regulate your blood sugar, check hormonal imbalances, increase immunity and give you energy. What are you waiting for then, enjoy this winter preparation.”

On the work front, Bhagyashree was last seen onscreen in “Sajini Shinde Ka Viral Video” directed by Mikhil Musale. The film also stars Nimrat Kaur, Radhika Madan, and Subodh Bhave as leads.

