Bhagyashree shares her quick snack recipe for unexpected guests

Mumbai, Oct 7 Actress Bhagyashree uses her Instagram handle to share helpful kitchen tips with the netizens.

On Tuesday, Bhagyashree treated her InstaFam with a yummy yet quick snack recipe to store and serve any time - a perfect fix for unexpected guests.

To make this, first of all, one needs to roast Dhaniya, Jeera, Rai, and Kashmiri Mirch without using any oil, along with a large amount of curry leaves, until everything gets crunchy.

Next, add some Kali Mirch to the mixture.

After that, blend it all with some roasted Urad dal, a little oil, and some salt. Store the mixture and use it as required.

This delicious mixture can be used along with potatoes, Sweet potatoes, and Paneer, making a yummy snack to be later garnished with lemon juice and fresh dhaniya, making it ready to serve.

Sharing the quick snack recipe, Bhagyashree captioned the post, "#tuesdaytipswithb A quick snack recipe.. try it, for the special festive days ahead.. when you entertain guests all the time. Quick and easy goodhacks, that make cooking fun , without stress."

During Navratri last month, Bhagyashree was seen giving her exercise a fun “garba” twist.

She took to her IG and dropped a video of her teaching her fans how to lose fat and burn calories while doing Garba.

Bhagyashree incorporated her Garba steps into her exercise as she tapped a foot to the super hit song “Chogada”.

“#tuesdaytipswithb”. Gym garba... kabhi try kiya hein? Who said exercise has to be boring... we can choose to make it fun. My step-up routine got a new twist. A full cardio with your fav garba beats," Bhagyashree wrote the caption.

Work-wise, Bhagyashree is gearing up to star in “Raja Shivaji”. Made under the direction of Riteish Deshmukh, the much-anticipated project stars Sanjay Dutt, Abhishek Bachchan, Genelia Deshmukh, Mahesh Manjrekar, and Fardeen Khan in key roles, along with others.

“Raja Shivaji” will be released in the cinema halls in May 2026.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor